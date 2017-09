Taft Street Zinfandel '06

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $ 21.63

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Smooth, soft, and soothing, the quiet '06 Taft Street Zinfandel offers a well-balanced look at this outrageous, brazen varietal; no edges, just pure good drinking.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability