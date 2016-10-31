Saldo
Home/Red Wine/Zinfandel/Saldo

Saldo

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $34.99
Has spicy blackberry aromas and zesty, layered flavors of black cherry and licorice; long, satisfying.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyprisoner wine co.
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-S28429-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like