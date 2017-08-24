Ravenswood Teldeschi

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $ 332.78

Connoisseurs' Guide to California Wine ReviewRated 91. Powerful aromas of black cherries, coffee, caramel, and vanilla as well as other sweet dark fruit scents, combine to create the classic character of a great Zinfandel. Rich flavors of sweet cherry liqueur, vanilla, and smoke lead to a ripe, dense, long, and bright fruit finish.

