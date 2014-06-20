Coppola Red Label
Home/Red Wine/Zinfandel/Coppola Red Label

Coppola Red Label

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $21.29
California. Aromas of blackberry, pepper, cherry and nutmeg with a boysenberry, raspberry and toasted oak palate. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-COPP-ZINF
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like