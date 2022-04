Inglenook – 2000 Edizione Pennino Zinfandel

89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '00 Coppola Edizone Pennino Zinfandel is a rich, supple and harmonious wine, with layers of currant, vanilla and blacberry that show off Zinfandel's zesty style.