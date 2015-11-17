Asylum
Asylum

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $24.99
California. Dense berry flavors dominate the palate with undertones of toasted coconut and vanilla. 14.6% ABV
SkuRW-ASYLU-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

