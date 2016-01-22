Zenato
Amarone | 750 ml | Starts at $71.99
Italy. Dense and smokey aromas of dark cherries, raisins, chocolate, and anise, framed by fruity tannins and a spicy finish. 15.5% ABV.
SkuRW-ZENAT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

