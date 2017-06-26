Yalumba
Home/Red Wine/Yalumba

Yalumba

Grenache Barossa Bush Vine | 750 ml | Starts at $21.63
88 PTS Stephen Tanzer. Spicy redcurrant and cherry aromas that are underscored by a subtle cola quality.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyyalumba
SkuRW-Y99469-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like