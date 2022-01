Martin Ray Rose Of Pinot Noir '11 – White Zinfandel Rose/Blush

750 ml From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

GOLD MEDAL ORANGE CO. 2012. This rose has a beautiful, vibrant light pink & coral hue; fragrant aromas of ripe wild strawberry with raspberry elegance, creamy yet fresh with crisp acidity.