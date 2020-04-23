Deliver ASAP to
Apothic

Saucey / Wine / Rosé / White Zinfandel

Apothic – Rosé

Big, luscious strawberry and watermelon flavors that are smooth, approachable, and bold.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Super smooth, flavorful, and perfectly sweet!

    I’m not a huge wine drinker by far. I’m not a big fan of dry, so if you’re looking for something ridiculously smooth, and sweet look no further!
    Andi . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Fun

    Easy
    Marianne . - Verified buyer