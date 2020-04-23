Saucey / Wine / Rosé / White Zinfandel
Apothic – Rosé
Big, luscious strawberry and watermelon flavors that are smooth, approachable, and bold.
- 2 years ago
Super smooth, flavorful, and perfectly sweet!I’m not a huge wine drinker by far. I’m not a big fan of dry, so if you’re looking for something ridiculously smooth, and sweet look no further!Andi . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
FunEasyMarianne . - Verified buyer