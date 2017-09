Toad Hollow Erik's

The Red Lot 42 | 750 ml | Starts at $ 12.84

88 PTS WILFRED WONG. An amalgamation of many varietals, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Barbera, and Refosco; ripe, round and lasting; a real kitchen sink red; enjoy with mildly spicy red sauce pasta.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability