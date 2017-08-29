The Federalist
Home/Red Wine/The Federalist

The Federalist

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $24.99
Aromas of blue/black fruits and cinnamon spice, a good density, firm tannin structure, and a long finish.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-T12466-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like