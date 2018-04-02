Become a Courier
Yellow Tail Merlot Reserve '08 – Syrah/Shiraz
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Yellow Tail Reserve Merlot is a tasty, toothsome wine at a realistic price; delicate notes of cinnamon, clove and cocoa accent the black cherries and cassis.
