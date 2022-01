Wolf Blass Cabernet Yellow Label '06 – Syrah/Shiraz

BRONZE MEDAL, 2008 LOS ANGELES WINE & SPIRITS WINE COMP. Well-focused and nicely done, the black-fruited '06 Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet serves a well=balanced wine with a shading of dried herbs.