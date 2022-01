Stonehaven Cabernet Winemaker's Sel '04 – Syrah/Shiraz

750 ml From $ 9.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A good cab with fine depth of fruit, the red-fruited '04 Stonehaven Winemaker's Selection Cabernet firms up on the palate with fine textures; round and smooth.