Penfolds Shiraz Thomas Hyland '09

Syrah/Shiraz | 750 ml | Starts at $ 20.48

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Showing a fine combo of flavors, ranging from black fruit to sweet earth, the '09 Penfolds Thomas Hyland Shiraz is a packed and juicy red wine for current enjoyment.

