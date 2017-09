Penfolds Cabernet Thomas Hyland '06

Syrah/Shiraz | 750 ml | Starts at $ 20.48

85 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Penfolds Thomas Hyland Cabernet is aromatic with currant and spice; a grip of tannins clamps the flavors tightly; crisp; needs cellaring.

