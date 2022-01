Ojai Syrah Bien Nacido '02 – Syrah/Shiraz

91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '02 Ojai Bien Nacido Syrah exhibits a big, spicy, earthy bouquet with hints of incense, camphor, dried herbs, pepper, blackberries, and cassis; full-bodied and deep.