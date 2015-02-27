Navarro Correas
Syrah | 750 ml
Flavors of black cherries and dried fruits, vanilla, spices and chocolate. Smoked notes contributed by oak. 12% ABV.
SkuRW-NAVCOR-SYRH
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

