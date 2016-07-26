Flying Nymph
Home/Red Wine/Syrah/Flying Nymph

Flying Nymph

Shiraz | 750 ml | Starts at $21.99
Aromas of rose petals and ripe cherry. On the palate, black cherries, strawberry, and black currant finish. 14.8% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-FLYNY-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like