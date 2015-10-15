Day Trippers
Shiraz | 750 ml | Starts at $14.49
Australia. Aromas of wild berries and spice with a hint of oak. Red berry characters enhanced by peppery spice. 14% ABV
SkuRW-DAYTR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

