Swanson Vineyards – Alexis Cabernet Sauvignon

92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '05 Swanson Alexis shows classic Napa structure, with hard but near-perfect tannins and lush, oak-sweetened black currant, cherry and dark chocolate flavors.