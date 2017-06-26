Seghesio
Home/Red Wine/Seghesio

Seghesio

Sangiovese | 750 ml
An extravagant effort, the full-flavored Seghesio Sangiovese offers more spunk and drive than most others in the marketplace.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyseghesio family vineyards
SkuRW-S21009-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like