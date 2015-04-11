Plaza Real
Plaza Real

Red Sangria | 1 liter
Authentic sangria for Spain. Fresh, smooth, and sweet with balanced acidity. Aromas of citrus and wild berries. Serve chilled. 7% ABV
SkuRW-PLZRL-SANG
Size1 liter
Type/varietalRed Wine

