Feraud-Brunel Chateauneuf-du-Pape Rouge – Chateauneuf-du-Pape Rhone

Feraud-Brunel began in 1998 with a partnership between two celebrated winemakers: Laurence Feraud of Domaine du Pegau and Andre Brunel of Domaine Les Cailloux. At their own estates, they make highly regarded Chateauneuf-du-Pape and blend their respective wines together for this bottling of 85% Grenache, 10% Mourvedre, and 5% Syrah.