Domaine Paul Autard Cotes-du-Rhone '04 – Rhone

750 ml From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

91 PTS WILFRED WONG. A brilliant wine with incredble zest, the red fruited '04 Dom Paul Autard Cotes-du-Rhone delivers pretty, ripe fruit flavors that last; made from Grenache, Mourvedre, and Syrah.