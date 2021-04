Dom des Senechaux Chat-du-Pape – Rhone

90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Dom des Senechaux Chateauneuf-du-Pape has lovely perfume, with sandalwood, cherry, tobacco and lavender notes; gains in intensity through the dark-fruit finish.