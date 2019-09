Alberic Bouvet Crozes-Heritage – Red Wine

Crushed plums, blackberries, and just a hint of mocha flavor make this red wine one you’ll keep coming back to. Fruity, supple, and incredibly easy to drink, it’s easy to see why Wine Spectator gave Alberic Bouvet Crozes-Hermitage an impressive 90 points.