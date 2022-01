Zonin – 2007 Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. The '07 Zonin Montepulciano d'Abruzzo is ruby-red in color; dry on the palate and gracious, with delicate and soft flavors; a fine and harmonious balance.