The Prisoner – Red Blend

750 ml From $ 26.49

375 ml From $ 26.49

1.5 L From $ 51.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The Prisoner Napa Valley Red Wine Blend features enticing notes of dark red fruits, chocolate, roasted fig, and a lingering vanilla flavor. Enjoy this dark red wine with grilled meats or on its own.