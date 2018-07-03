Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Taken Wine Company – Complicated Red Blend
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This is a smooth and opulent Napa Valley wine that bursts from the glass with blackberries, chocolate, plum, cassis and savory flavors. The wine is dense and structured with notes of espresso and oak.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos