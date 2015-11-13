Sandeman Founder's Reserve
Sandeman Founder's Reserve

Porto Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Rich red fruit aromas with a touch of age create an elegant reflection of powerful flavors. 19% ABV
SkuRW-FOURS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

