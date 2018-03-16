Pallazo Della Torre – Allegrini
This is one of the wines that has made Allegrini a household name. This blend is the notorious combination of Corvina and Rondinella with the addition of a small quantity of Sangiovese. A small percentage of the harvested grapes are left to dry out until December and then added to the previously vinified fresh grapes. The result is a velvety, well-balanced red blend that boasts mature, pulpy fruit.
