Murphy-Goode – Red Blend
This wine is another passion project for me as a native of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. This Alexander Valley Red Blend - consisting of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Zinfandel and Merlot - has been aged for 18 months in white oak barrels from Caledonia, Minnesota. Distinct flavors of black currant and blackberry mingle with enticing spicy notes and toasted vanilla. Skol Vikings!
