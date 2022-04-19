Ménage à Trois – Silk Red Blend
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Silky smooth cherry and ripe raspberries, with such a delicate touch of rose petals and toasty spice. 13.7% ABV.
More By Ménage À Trois
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
- 4 weeks ago
NiceNiceDanney S. - Verified buyer
- 1 month ago
AwesomePerfectDanney S. - Verified buyer
- 2 months agoDanney S. - Verified buyer
- 3 months agoTanisha R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Delicious, drinkable, great priceDelicious, drinkable, great priceKacy F. - Verified buyer