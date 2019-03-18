Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Kuleto Native Son Red Blend
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The 2014 Native Son smells like the heat of summer with its sun-baked berry, toasted nut, and blackened wood aromas. It is so evocative of these warm eastern hills of the Napa Valley in summer. The mouth is super-smooth, thick and incredibly deep. A perfect summer grilling wine. A perfect winter roasting wine. A delicious wine all the way around.
Customer Reviews
5 ★
0%
0
4 ★
0%
0
3 ★
0%
0
2 ★
0%
0
1 ★
0%
0
Customer Photos