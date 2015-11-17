Kiona
Home/Red Wine/Red Blend/Kiona

Kiona

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $29.99
Washington. Bright, medium-bodied, fruit-forward with plenty of earth and spice 14.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-KIONA-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like