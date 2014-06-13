Hess Select
Treo Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $18.31
California. A blend of Syrah, Merlot and Petite Sirah with aromas of plum, wild cherry, vanilla and black currant jam. 13.5% ABV
SkuRW-HESS-RB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

