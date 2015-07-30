Faurar Rosu de Ceptura
Home/Red Wine/Red Blend/Faurar Rosu de Ceptura

Faurar Rosu de Ceptura

Red Blend | 750ml
Aromas of pepper, dried fruit, and coffee. Ample and rounded, with red fruits abound. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-REDFAU-RB
Size750ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like