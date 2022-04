Duckhorn – The Discussion 2008 Red Blend

92 PTS WILFRED WONG. A serious red of Bordeaux varietals, the '08 Duckhorn Vyds The Discussion comes to the fore with creme de cassis and sweet oak; forceful and generous; sweet tannins; long finish.