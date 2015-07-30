Alias Secret Agent
Home/Red Wine/Red Blend/Alias Secret Agent

Alias Secret Agent

Red Blend | 750ml | Starts at $15.49
California. Floral aromas with strawberry and plum notes. Medium-bodied with flavors of fruit and spice. 13.7% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-ALSCRTAG-RB
Size750ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like