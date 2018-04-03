Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Kuleto Native Son Red Blend

Kuleto Native Son Red Blend

The 2014 Native Son smells like the heat of summer with its sun-baked berry, toasted nut, and blackened wood aromas. It is so evocative of these warm eastern hills of the Napa Valley in summer. The mouth is super-smooth, thick and incredibly deep. A perfect summer grilling wine. A perfect winter roasting wine. A delicious wine all the way around.

