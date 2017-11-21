Beringer The Waymaker – Red Blend

12 Bottle Case. VinoUS Media ReviewRated 91The 2014 Waymaker, a Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah based blend, is absolutely delicious. Dark red cherry, mocha, chocolate, licorice and dark spices give the 2014 much of its dark, brooding personality. It will appeal most to readers who enjoy flamboyant reds. (Antonio Galloni)Wine Tasting NotesThe Waymaker Red Wine offers robust aromatics of ripe blue fruits, cherry and pomegranate with hints of a savory component. The wine is medium-bodied, plush and juicy with firm tannins. The seductive mouthfeel is accented by rich flavors of ripe plum, cocoa and subtle spice.56% Syrah, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Petite Sirah, 6% Malbec, 3% Mourvedre, 2% Petit Verdot, 1% TannatAlcohol 14.5%