Quintessa Red Blend 2013

Blends | 750 ml

The 2013 Quintessa is a deep and thoughtful wine from an exceptional vintage. Dark and rich in color with aromas of bright cherry, blackberry and blueberry with cedar spice and notes of fresh herbs and spring flowers, this wine expresses harmony between fruit and earth. With supple tannin in balance with black fruit flavors and lively acidity, the 2013 Quintessa is truly a wine of depth and richness, balance and purity.

