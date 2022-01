Warre's Vintage Porto '00 – Port Fortified/Dessert

91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '00 Warre's Vintage Porto has lovely floral aromas of berries, violets and minerals; full-bodied, with firm tannins and a racy finish; a harmonious yet well-toned Warre's.