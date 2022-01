Smith Woodhouse Port '00 – Port Fortified/Dessert

95 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Now we are talking; Wow; The '00 Smith Woodhouse Vintage Port has aromas of licorice, flowers and crushed blackberries; full-bodied, medium sweet; a long, sweet finish.