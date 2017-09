Dow's Tawny Porto 20 Years Old

Port | 750 ml | Starts at $ 58.59

92 PTS WILFRED WONG. A tawny for the ages, the Dow's 20 Year Old Tawny shows layers of beautifully refined fruit and creamy vanilla nuances; complex and layered, this is superb after dinner wine!

