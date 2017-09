Summerland Pinot Noir '06

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $ 249.95

SILVER MEDAL, 2008 LONG BEACH GRAND CRU WINE COMP. A classic Pinot Noir, the red-fruited ' 06 Summerland Monterey delivers a bounty of fruit on the palate; tannins are soft; a very enjoyable wine.

