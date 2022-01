Siduri Pinot Noir Willamette Valley '01 – Pinot Noir

90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Siduri Pinot Noir is ripe and supple, offering layers of pretty cherry, mulberry and spice flavors; refined texture; drink now through '07.