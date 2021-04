Sebastiani – Pinot Noir 2010

750 ml From $ 23.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A top effort, the racy, ripe-fruited '10 Sebastiani Pinot Noir stays firm and textured on the palate, with sweet tannins and a fine freshness; lively in the aftertaste.